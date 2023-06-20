Mesquite Mayor asks residents to ‘Spread the Love'

Grocery bills get a little higher in the summer months when kids are eating at home instead of school.

A citywide effort in Mesquite hopes to help families who may be fighting hunger.

It's the seventh year for the city's annual Spread the Love campaign to help feed kids over the summer break.

Residents are asked to donate peanut butter and jelly from now through Labor Day, September 4.

"For what they pay for a coffee, they go out and buy coffee or whatever, you can get a jar of peanut butter, a jar of jelly," said Mayor Daniel Aleman. "So easy to fix. It's nutritious. It'll help the kids get through that, that time during the day when their parents may be at work and they don't have to worry about using the stove."

This year, the city is also calling for donations of alternative butters that are safe for kids with nut allergies, such as sunflower seed butter or pumpkin seed butter.

The city partners with Sharing Life Community Outreach to distribute the food collected.

Sharing Life is a Mesquite-based nonprofit that runs a food pantry and provides other services including a clothes closet, job placement assistance and emergency financial support.

The Spread the Love program was developed because many kids rely on free or reduced lunches during the school year but don’t have access to these programs over the summer. Spread the Love provides nutritious food kids can make at home by themselves.

"We know that there are folks, there are families that go through difficult times. And as they're going through these times, obviously, we want to help them to be able to continue and do what they can. So I, we, we just like the, the name of the program. Spread the love. We want them to feel the love and that we care here in our city and we want to help them through that difficult time that they're going through and it's very easy to do," Aleman said.

Donations are being collected at four locations: