Mesquite ISD teacher resigns amid investigation into ‘alarming, racist' posts on social media

A Mesquite ISD elementary school teacher has resigned following an investigation by the school district into "highly offensive" statements she made on social media.

According to Mesquite ISD, the district was made aware of the posts on Monday afternoon.

The posts, which the district described as "alarming, racist statements," were made on the teacher's X (formerly Twitter) account.

District personnel began an investigation immediately upon learning of the situation, Mesquite ISD said.

As of Tuesday morning, the teacher was no longer a part of the Mesquite ISD organization. Mesquite ISD officials said the teacher would not be eligible for rehire.

The teacher, who is Black, has since deactivated her X account. Her bio previously stated that she is 29 and a "Black supremacist."

In some of her posts, the teacher used derogatory terms for white people. In others, she complained about her sister spending time with a white man and asked her boyfriend to kill him.

“I enjoy being racist,” she wrote in one post. “I’m never changing.”

The teacher, who has not been named by the district, worked at Mesquite ISD's Thompson Elementary.

According to Mesquite ISD, due to privacy restrictions, the district is unable to comment on the details of personnel matters. However, district officials maintained that the "highly offensive statements" do not reflect the values and standards of Mesquite ISD, and that the district "condemns [the statements made by the teacher] in the strongest terms."