Mesquite ISD Teacher Awarded $50,000 Amazon Prize Package

Lisa Bagley is one of 10 educators across the country who have been awarded the first-ever Amazon Future Engineer Teacher of the Year Award. Thousands of teachers around the country were eligible.

The $50,000 cash prize was recently awarded to the West Mesquite High School AP Environmental Science and computer science teacher.

Half of the money will go to the school and the other $25,000 in school supplies, including Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablets, classroom essentials from AmazonBasics, and additional items from Amazon Essentials. Bagley also received one full year of Amazon Music Unlimited and a 12-month Audible.com Gold Gift Membership.

“I am incredibly thankful to have the ability to deepen that impact through this award,” Bagley said. “The award will allow us to purchase the technology we need for our scholars, facilitate training for our computer science and engineering teachers, and strengthen the STEM pipeline from our feeder middle schools so that our West Mesquite students have every opportunity to showcase their excellence!"

Prize package winners are characterized by going above and beyond to encourage students to build skills in computer science, while promoting diversity and inclusion in the field of STEM.

“We could not be more excited for Ms. Bagley and for the students in her program,” Karen Morris, Principal of West Mesquite High School said. “Both computer science and robotics are new to our campus, but she has already done so much to grow the programs and build momentum towards success. Ms. Bagley is a fearless and determined teacher who will stop at nothing to create amazing opportunities for her students. This amazing contribution from Amazon could not have landed in more capable and ambitious hands.”

Amazon Future Engineer is a four-part childhood-to-career program intended to inspire, educate and prepare children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities to try computer science.