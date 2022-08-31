Mesquite ISD Teacher Aide Charged with Sexual Assault of a Child

A now-former North Mesquite High School teacher aide has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecency with a child, the school district confirmed.

22-year-old Bryan Garcia was arrested by Mesquite police Tuesday after school officials were notified on Monday about allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Upon investigation, school officials determined the offenses occurred in the spring of 2022. During that time, officers learned that Garcia communicated with students through phone apps.

Garcia served as a classroom aide and worked directly with students. He was hired in September 2020.

"Rest assured that Mesquite ISD does not tolerate this type of criminal conduct and individuals charged will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible," the district said in a statement.

The current investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case or any other offenses involving Garcia is asked to contact Mesquite Police at 972-285-6336 or investigator C. Smith at 972-216-6249.