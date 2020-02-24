Mesquite ISD Students Arrested for Having Firearm in Vehicle

Mesquite ISD students were arrested Monday after a police located a firearm in one of the student's vehicles, a district official says.

The incident happened at West Mesquite High School, where Mesquite ISD said a student reported seeing another student with a firearm in the parking lot.

The tip was reported through the district's anonymous reporting app.

The district didn't specify how many students were involved, but said it was proud of the student who used the app to help keep the campus safe.