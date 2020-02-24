Mesquite

Mesquite ISD Students Arrested for Having Firearm in Vehicle

Texas Sky Ranger

Mesquite ISD students were arrested Monday after a police located a firearm in one of the student's vehicles, a district official says.

The incident happened at West Mesquite High School, where Mesquite ISD said a student reported seeing another student with a firearm in the parking lot.

The tip was reported through the district's anonymous reporting app.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Lewisville 26 mins ago

Lewisville Police Seize Nearly 600 Pounds of Meth in Massive Drug Bust

desoto isd 2 hours ago

DeSoto ISD Remembers Katherine Johnson

The district didn't specify how many students were involved, but said it was proud of the student who used the app to help keep the campus safe.

This article tagged under:

MesquiteMesquite PoliceMesquite ISDwest mesquite high school
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us