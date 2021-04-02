Mesquite Hosts Virtual Community Health Forum on Minority Health

The City of Mesquite is hosting its virtual Community Health Forum Series on April 8 at 7 p.m. with a focus on minority health issues as a part of National Minority Health Month.

The forum is part of the City's effort to help the community move forward and onward from the impacts of the pandemic, the City of Mesquite said.

Community members can join the webinar via Zoom or by phone at +1 346-248-7799, +1 669-900-6833, +1 253-215-8782, +1 301-715-8592, +1 312-626-6799, or +1 929-436-2866.

The webinar ID is 889 0399 1925.

The forum will feature panelists like Dr. Jaime A. Davidson, a clinical professor of medicine at the Diabetes Touchstone Center's Division of Endocrinology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Laura Lee Hall, Ph.D., the President of National Minority Quality Forum's Center for Sustainable Health Care Quality and Equity, will also be featured on the panel.

City Manager Cliff Keheley will moderate the panel discussion.

The panelists are provided by the National Minority Quality Forum, a research and educational organization dedicated to ensuring that high-risk racial and ethnic populations and communities receive optimal health care, the City of Mesquite said.

"April is National Minority Health Month, so this forum is a good time to raise awareness about health issues that affect Mesquite's diverse population as well as to encourage action through health education, early detection, and control of disease complications," Keheley said.