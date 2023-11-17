Mesquite elementary teacher arrested, accused of indecency with a child

A Mesquite teacher is on leave and under investigation after an allegation of sexual contact with an elementary student.

The Mesquite ISD said after they learned of allegations against Hodges Elementary School teacher Ricardo Tello they notified the Balch Springs Police and Child Protective Services.

Hodges, while in the Mesquite ISD, is within the Balch Springs city limits.

The district said after they notified police that Tello, a 2nd-grade bilingual teacher, was put on administrative leave and that he's not been allowed back to campus.

"Our highest priority is always the safety and well-being of our students. As educators, we share our families’ heartbreak and anger about this situation, and we are committed to moving forward with care and support for our Hodges community," the district said in a statement Friday.

NBC 5 News Ricardo Tello, booking photo.

In a letter sent to parents, the district also said they were notifying the State Board for Educator Certification and that Tello would not be allowed to return to the district.

Jail records obtained by NBC 5 showed Tello was being held in the Dallas County Jail on a charge of felony indecency with a child - sexual contact on bonds totaling $100,000. It's not clear if Tello has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.