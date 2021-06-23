Mesquite Approves New Trash Regulations, Fines

The Mesquite City Council voted Monday to approve an ordinance with new, stricter guidelines for trash pickup.

The new ordinance includes limits on when residents can put their trash out and fines ranging from $6 to $20 for violations. It goes into effect Oct. 1.

The ordinance includes the following changes and fines:

Trash must be placed between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. on the day of collection.

Trash must be placed in secured bags, and appropriate trash can sizes (between 20 to 48 gallons).

Trash bags must be 13- to 32-gallon bags.

Bulky items must be less than 8 cubic yards. This does not apply to yard waste and brush collection, which have no time, size, or weight limits.

Not placing trash inside a city-authorized container can result in a $6 fine.

Leaving trash scattered around the pickup site or flowing outside the bin can result in a $6 fine.

Placing bulk items outside homes that exceed the permitted 8 yards can result in a $20 fine.

Residents who violate any of the new ordinances will see the fines starting on their November water utilities bill. Photo evidence of the violation will be attached as proof.

The new regulations are part of Mesquite’s Clean City Initiative, which launched in April. The program combines the efforts of several city departments to improve the community’s appearance.

New ordinance information can be found here.