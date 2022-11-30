Merry Meltdowns and Holiday Photos 2022

North Texans shared photos from the 2022 holiday season including merry meltdowns. You can email iSee@nbcdfw.com or upload here.

11 photos
1/11
Adrianna Morton
Submitting holiday photos for Charlie Webb second time seeing Santa Pappy!!
2/11
Adrianna Morton
3/11
Brittany Williams
With hugs this sweet Miss Bristyn is definitely on the nice list.
4/11
Emily Burroughs
Isabella was not a fan of Santa and her Big sister Sophia just wasn’t quite sure about this situation. 😂
5/11
Patricia
FROM: Billy & Justin. . . Merry Christmas 🎄
6/11
Melissa Pounds
Ellie and Miley from Rockwall. First time visit to ICE in Grapevine
7/11
JUANITA AYDLETTE
Trying on their Christmas oufits
Owner: Juanita Aydlette
8/11
JUANITA AYDLETTE
9/11
Melissa Pounds
10/11
Kourtney Davenport
Brianna Taking a picture with Santa Claus
11/11
