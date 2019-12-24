Merry Meltdowns 2019 – Gallery I

Not every visit with Santa turns out perfect, North Texans shared their Merry Meltdown photos with iSee@nbcdfw.com!

Jill Bird
David Clay’s visit with Santa was a big fail this year! Photo credit: Rustic Grace Photo Co.
Kaylee Barnett
Henley with Santa- 3.5yrs old
Bill Lehr
My grandson Bennett’s 2nd visit to Santa turned out the same as the 1st. Not sure about the guy with the white beard. Bill Lehr in Midlothian
Mandi Pitzer
My name is Mandi, and my daughter Everly was not happy to share her birthday month with Santa’s month, and did not want to meet him!
Mandi Pitzer
Alexa Ensminger
Grayson’s first trip to see Santa at the Galleria may of landed him on the naughty list! Grayson just turned 8months old! Alexa and Scott Talley
Alexa Ensminger
Alexa Ensminger
Ashley Fivecoat
This was a few years back – my kids were 1 and 3 at the time. They’re now 9 and 11! I restate it every year on Facebook because my friends and family get such a kick out of it!
Michael Whisenhunt
Emma Claire did not want her photo taken
Christy Pearce (Mimi)
Nolie & Nixon Pearce haveing a picture with Santa but Nixon is not to sure about Santa this year. Terrified of him
Lai-Yee Barnard
Zoe was so scared of Santa she pulled his beard!
Sarah McGlothlin
Having fun with Santa- Ella, 2 years old & Zach, 14 months old.
Lisa marie Burnley
Londyn first visit with Santa! Londyn is 10 months old.
Cyndi Christie
First time visiting Santa Claus at the Galleria Mall.
Cyndi Christie
Stacey Miller
Our sweet girl was not feelin Santa this year! She had Santa crying too!
Charli Byers
Not his biggest fan
Santa picture
Austen Young
Corbin & Santa!
Robin Norwood
Carmen Dee age 4 Liberty Lee age 2 months Austin Edward age 2 months
Sandi Allred
Rich & August. He loves Santa & she, well, hates him.
stephanie lanier
Maggie Turnipseed and Santa at Cabelas
Christy Bender
Santa photo with twins
Chelsea Flynn
Addison’s first Christmas
Nancy Ensor
My granddaughters, ages 7 and 2. The face you make when Santa asks if your sister really has been THAT good!!
Becca Kane
Caroline & Myles 18 months-Neiman Marcus Santa
Sonya Mohan
Amelia’s Christmas picture
Maria m Rodriguez
Baby James was not happy when it was his turn to take the picture with Santa! He ran off to mommy!
Maria m Rodriguez
Taylor Pettis
Doesnt Look Like Baby Jewel Was To Excited To See Santa Lol Fun In San Antonio
Ashley Scharnweber
Opal and Ivy with Santa
Jordan Tedder
Colter is 1 year old and saw Santa and didn’t take a liking to him. Hope you enjoy this picture as much as we did! Jordan & Hayden Tedder
Shanel Jones
‘Tis the season to be jolly! Julia (21 months) was NOT a fan of Santa this year.
Stephanie Garcia
Salvador’s first time meeting Santa at Santaland at the galleria Dallas and he was NOT fan this year !!
Danielle Aguayo
Hudson (4) and Anslie (1 1/2) visit with Santa
Jessica Ruffin
We took our boys Kameron and Kingston to see Santa! Kameron was so excited!!! Kingston….not so much. Merry Christmas to all!
Jessica Jones
Our Triplets’ first time seeing Santa (last year they were too small to be taken out since they were born at 28 weeks)! Big Brother: Journey Triplets: Legend, Credence and Walker Much love this holiday season! We love all of you at NBC!
Courtney Echtenkamp
Cousins Emily and Ellis crying on Santa’s lap! Too funny!
Courtney Echtenkamp
Ellis scared of Santa!
Valerie Faber
Heart warrior Joshua didn’t care what Santa had to offer! He wasn’t having any of it during his first meeting with the Big Guy. At least Santa was a good sport about it!!
Courtney Echtenkamp
Emily and Ellis crying with Santa.
Cindy Underwood
Santa photo my granddaughter Rona Jo 10 months
Alexandria Saams
Henry’s first time meeting Santa!
Sally Blair
Merry meltdown
Set and Jennifer Lopez
Here is a picture of our son, Leo, hanging out with Santa for the first time. I guess he wasn’t too stoked lol.
Sandra Box
My great grand daughter Kenley
Hannah Donahue
Stormie and Jameson Donahue
Caitlin Brooks
Attached is a pic of Madalynn & Cole visiting Santa
Deeanna
My grandson Captain and my granddaughter Veryn This past Saturday at the Southwest kid’s Christmas party.
Crystal Baugher
SANTA PICTURE
Cara
Santa baby meltdown
William Chandler
I thought you might enjoy this photo of our granddaughter meeting Santa!
Kesha
We took him to go see santa and when santa said hes been naughty he got a little upset.
Tiffany Putman
Preslee, age 2
miranda spelbring
Kynlee and Preston Cole Santa picture!
Deeanna
Crystal Baugher
Crystal Baugher
Angelina Serrano
Ava perez 3 years old with daddy(Joseph peres) and brother Julian. So much for holly jolly  but Julian’s loosing his bow tie as this summer heat has him a little warm this December. Angelina Perez (the mom)
Denise
Christian wasn’t having it
Baby Jude was not feeling this photoshoot with Santa. Even big brothers Brody and Jonah couldn’t keep him from crying for Mama!
Edgar Tavera
Elisa and Grecia Tavera– Tavera Photography
Bill Lehr
Jordan Tedder
Brandy Kemps
Caylie Monroe (5) and Braiya Lou (22 months): Caylie super excited to see Santa and run down her lengthy Christmas list but Braiya Lou said I’ll take a rain check and catch Santa another day or better yet Christmas 2020!
Dana Recer
Bastian, age 5, and Aksel, age 20 months. Bastian has never met a stranger and Aksel only knows them.
Sally Blair
