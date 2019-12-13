Men Who Have Trouble Growing Facial Hair Turn to Fake Beards

Beards appear to be here to stay and some North Texas men are going to interesting lengths to keep up with the trend.

Grand Prairie barber Frederick Johnson, known as "Sipp the Surgeon" says these days it's just as much about what's on a man's face as it is about what's on his head.

"The bigger the beard the bigger you're going to feel on that throne," said Johnson.

In his barbershop, beards are everywhere, and there's a demand for beard care.

But what if your beard just won't grow? Johnson says it's simple, he'll create one -- with real, recycled, clean human hair.

In fact, fake beards could be called a form of art. "It's just like watching magic happen," said Johnson.

Beard man weaves. Man face wigs. Whatever you want to call them, some men will do what ever it takes to have a beard.

"You have lacefronts for the face now, you have fibers, you have different colors that you can put on," said Zerlene Rogers, a stylist of more than 20 years

Rogers says fake beards have changed the game and admitting you have one is not an embarrassment.

"They're out in the forefront doing it," said Rogers. "They're allowing you to video them getting it done."

It's a lucrative business. The purchase of hair and the installation combined can cost several hundred dollars. Time spent in the barber chair will factor in as well.

"To actually lay it and cut it and make it look good, a minimum of an hour," said

Add to that the upkeep and repeated installations and you're faced with a monthly bill.

"Men are taking just as much time now in the barber shop, you know they used to be in and out of the barber shop," said Rogers.

And women, may be partially to blame for the fake beard crazy.

"We influence a whole lotta stuff," said Rogers. "Anything we think looks good that's what they're going to do."

Whatever the reason, Johnson says the trend isn't going anywhere any time soon.

"The beard is here to stay. It's always been here, but it's here to stay," said Johnson.