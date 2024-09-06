Men seek chest reduction for confidence-killing condition

More men are going under the knife for a condition that can lead to bullying and shame.

It's estimated that over 50% of men are affected by gynecomastia, or enlarged male breast tissue, at some point in their lives and according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, male chest reduction has become the most frequent cosmetic procedure among men.

Gynecomastia is typically caused by a hormonal imbalance.

It’s not usually harmful to a man’s physical health but it can wreak havoc on self-image and create insecurity and shame.

Dallas musician Milad Parsa decided to get a chest reduction after years of struggling with gynecomastia.

"I would lose lots of weight or I'd gain a lot of muscle but I wouldn't see any change to the shape of my chest or how it felt or how it looked and it was oftentimes very disconcerting," said Parsa.

Persa ended up in the office of plastic surgeon Dr. Daniel Beck, at Sculpt Aesthetic Center, where gynecomastia surgery has become the most performed procedure at his practice.

"While there are certain phases in a man's life where it's more prominent, the reality is that 75% to 80% of all men are going to experience gynecomastia at some point in their life," said Dr. Beck.

Gynecomastia surgery reduces breast size in men, flattening and enhancing the chest contours.

It's an outpatient surgery and Dr. Beck says it involved a two to four-week recovery.

"Once we take care of it, this is something that will never be a focus of the man again," said Beck.

Parsa’s before and after photos show the changes and he hopes his transformation will encourage other men who may feel discouraged with their appearance.

"My hope is that by spreading awareness by talking about it, I can normalize things like this and let people know that there are options. You don't have to suffer silently like I did for so long," said Parsa, whose band, Lost In Separation, is about launching a Texas tour.

Male chest reduction usually isn’t covered by insurance and can cost up to $6,000.