Men charged for North Texas murder said to be in Venezuelan gang, police say

Farmers Branch police have charged three men said to be a part of a Venezuelan gang who allegedly abducted a man and two juveniles before executing him in Dallas two months ago.

Ehiker Alexander Morales Mendoza, 38, Carlos Luis Zambrano Bolivar, 25, and Jhonata Nahin Toro Gonzalez, 22, have been charged with capital murder and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the Aug. 24 death of 33-year-old Nilzult Arneaud Petit.

Law enforcement officials believe there’s one more suspect out there: Jhonny Jesus Martinez Serrano, 29, who is still at large.

Investigators said Petit and two juveniles were forcibly taken by abductors from an apartment complex on Fair Oaks Crossing in Dallas at about 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 24.

According to the Farmers Branch Police Department, the suspects took Petit to the 1100 block of Valley View Lane, where he was fatally shot in the head.

Police said the murderers then left the area with the juveniles, who were later found by Lewisville police officers unharmed and walking along the Interstate 35-E service road after being dropped off near Corporate Drive.

Petit's body was spotted by a passerby a few hours later around 3:40 a.m., and that's when police responded to the scene.

Authorities said they identified Zambrano Bolivar and Toro Gonzalez as suspects, revealing that they had a connection to Petit through a sophisticated ATM theft operation targeting multiple locations across the United States.

Following an alleged theft, tensions reportedly escalated between Petit and the suspects, who accused Petit of withholding a share of the stolen money. In response, they allegedly kidnapped Petit and the two juveniles, ultimately leading to Petit’s murder.

A month after Petit's death, they went to Aurora, Colorado, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had detained Bolivar and Gonzalez. They are waiting to be extradited back to Texas.

Detectives said further investigation led them to identify Morales Mendoza as a third suspect, who was arrested in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Oct. 11. They believe Mendoza was the ringleader of the ATM theft operation.

Farmers Branch police said they believe the suspects and Petite were affiliated with the Venezuelan street gang Tren de Aragua.

The Farmers Branch Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about Serrano’s whereabouts to reach out by phone at (972) 919-1406 or via email at pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov. Any tip can be kept anonymous.