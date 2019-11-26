Men Accused of Abusing Credit Cards May be Linked to Death Investigation

Dallas detectives are looking for two men who are accused of abusing credit cards at the Walmart located at the 4100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway. The case is related to a death investigation at 1700 Pacific Avenue.

Detectives believe the two individuals frequent the Deep Ellum and downtown Dallas area. They could be linked to other offenses, according to police.

Police are asking if anyone has information of the offenses or recognizes the men to call 214-671-3650.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 214-373-TIPS.