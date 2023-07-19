Men accused in Como mass shooting admit to shooting toward crowd, police say

Two men arrested after a mass shooting in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood admitted to shooting toward a crowd, according to arrest warrants obtained by NBC 5 Wednesday.

Just before midnight on July 4, several hundred people lingered along Horne Street after ComoFest, an annual Fourth of July party in the Como neighborhood southwest of downtown Fort Worth.

At about 11:47 p.m., someone started shooting into the crowd of hundreds, injuring eight people and killing 18-year-old Paul Willis, 18-year-old Gabriella Navarrete, and 22-year-old Cynthia Santos.

Two men were arrested in connection with the case and charged with murder. Fort Worth Police identified the men as 19-year-old Brandon Williams and 20-year-old Christopher Redic.

According to three arrest warrant affidavits obtained Wednesday, investigating officers arrived at the Como Food Mart at 3417 Horne Street and found multiple spent shell casings in multiple areas.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from cameras installed at the store and said there were hundreds of people standing in the parking lot and that several of them appeared to be carrying guns while walking around.

Police said a group of people on the north end of the parking started the shooting after getting into a fight with someone.

Investigators said the Gang Unit was able to positively identify three people in the video, including Redic and Williams.

Police said they went to Williams' last known residence to interview him but that he wasn't home. Instead, investigators said a witness told them where Williams was located. He said he also saw his friend Tavio get into a fight with a person named JoJo and that when JoJo stumbled Williams shot his gun at least twice before running. The witness said JoJo and Williams had a history and that JoJo "previously shot up" Williams's mom's car.

Investigators tracked down Williams who police said agreed to a recorded interview. In that interview, police said Williams told them JoJo had threatened to kill him in the past. Police said Williams admitted to being the first person to start shooting and said he fired his handgun in JoJo's direction at least four times. Williams said he knew there were people behind JoJo but that he didn't intend to shoot any of them. Police said he then directed them to where they could find his 9MM handgun.

Investigators then talked to Redic, who they said also agreed to a recorded interview, and who they said also admitted to having a gun and shooting it toward the crowd outside the food mart. Redic told police he fired six times after hearing gunshots but said he aimed above the crowd and doesn't believe he hit anyone. He told police he would try to get his gun, a .40 caliber Glock, back from his cousin and give it to police.

Fort Worth Police, NBC 5 News Christopher Redic, left, and Brandon Williams have been charged with murder, Fort Worth Police say.

Police have not said whether they've determined whose shots struck which of the 11 victims.

At this time, both Williams and Redic are facing murder charges in connection with the deaths of Willis, Navarrete and Santos and they are being held in the Tarrant County Jail on bonds totaling at least $1.5 million, $500,000 for each murder charge.

It's not clear if Williams or Redic have obtained attorneys to speak on their behalf.