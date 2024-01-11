winter weather

Memories of the 2021 deadly freeze have people preparing ahead for cold temps

By Vince Sims

In an Arlington Home Depot parking lot shoppers were staying weather-aware.

“I do trust the weathermen, but I’ve lived in Texas all my life so it can change like that,” shopper Sandra Hixon said.

Hixon was buying ice melt which was in short supply.

“I said, ‘Sir are you going to get all of those’? He said ‘Do you need any’ and I said, ‘I need two please,’" Hixon explained. “So, I had to negotiate those two with a gentleman who was buying the rest of it.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Hixon is preparing now and hoping it's not like the deadly deep freeze of 2021.

“It was awful,” Hixon said.

She is not alone.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

mlk day 56 mins ago

Dallas postpones Monday's MLK Day parade due to weather

winter weather 1 hour ago

Warming centers ready for exceptional cold, chance of wintry precip

“I’m nervous yeah because Texas is crazy,” shopper Gerardo Puente said.

Puente was buying outdoor faucet covers.

“I’m getting them for the cold that is coming this weekend so I’m ready for the cold,” Puente said.

The freeze of 2021, which left folks without power for days, has many people looking for other alternatives to keep their power on. 

Logan Dunn is a regional training manager with Northern Tool + Equipment in Grand Prairie.  He said when the temperatures drop customers' interest in generators goes up.

Along with making sure customers can stay warm Dunn wants them to be safe. 

“Safety-wise keep them a bit of the distance from the back door of the house,” Dunn advised. “Definitely don’t try to run them indoors even with the doors open. Shut them down before refueling them because the generator is hot and you don’t to spill fuel on it.”

This article tagged under:

winter weatherWinter Storm
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us