Memorial service held Wednesday for Arlington officer killed in hit-and-run

Friends and loved ones gathered Wednesday to remember Arlington police officer Darrin McMichael who was killed last week in a hit-and-run crash.

The 24-year-veteran on the police force died early Thursday morning while on his way to work, according to Arlington Police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation, said McMichael had fallen off his department-issued motorcycle- after bumping into an SUV in traffic on I-20 last Thursday while heading to work. Another driver ran over the officer and drove off.

McMichael's memorial service was held at Crossroads Christian Church in Grand Prairie.

"As difficult as this day is -- and the days ahead are going to be -- take comfort in the memory of Darrin's life and example. He lived life to the fullest on and off duty. He served the community bravely every day but also compassionately, touching those who knew him outside and inside of our department," said Chief Al Jones of the Arlington Police Department.

McMichael's casket was surrounded by meaningful items from his life -- his cowboy boots and hat signifying his love for working on the farm and a motorcycle vest for his love of riding as a proud president of the Iron Circle Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.

His best friend and partner on the Arlington police force, Eddie Chappell, became emotional while speaking during the service.

"Darrin, pal -- Your death has broken my heart. I'm really going to miss our early morning text messages every single day before work. I'll miss our 9 a.m. coffee breaks at the Racetrack, eating lunch with you every day. Our motorcycle trips, smoking cigars with you, drinking bourbon," he said. "I'll miss your encouraging words, your sound advice, your big old smile, your laugh, your hugs. Most of all your friendship. You will never be forgotten and your family will be taken care of. I love you, pal."

Touching message by Officer Darrin McMichael's best friend and partner on the @ArlingtonPD force. The funeral service has been full of emotions and tributes to the officer who was killed in a hit and run last week.



Watch the live stream on @NBCDFW: https://t.co/7Hx1oTlqSq pic.twitter.com/KhELPXxmTM — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) September 27, 2023

A visitation for family and friends was held Tuesday night.

The search for the driver involved in McMichael's death continues and the Dallas County Sheriff's Office says it has few leads. A reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspect in the fatal crash has been increased by $15,000 to $20,000. Oak Farms Dairy, a sponsor of Arlington PD, has donated the money to help find the driver involved.

If you have any information about the case the Dallas County Sheriff's Office urges people to call 214-749-5189 or North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

If you would like to support the family of Officer McMichael Arlington Police is taking donations at arlingtonpolicefoundation.org.