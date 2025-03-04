Memorial in Irving honors lives lost to COVID-19 five years after pandemic

As the world marks five years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a special memorial in Irving is ensuring that those lost are remembered.

The "More Than a Number" memorial, organized by the Yellow Heart Memorial, is open to the public starting Tuesday at the Irving Archives and Museum.

The exhibit stays open through March 31. Organizers say they hope it serves as both a space for remembrance and a powerful reflection on the pandemic’s impact over the past five years.

Rosie Davis, founder of the Yellow Heart Memorial, created the initiative in honor of her mother, who passed away from COVID-19 in May 2020. What began as a personal tribute has since grown into a nationwide and international movement dedicated to honoring those lost to the virus.

"When I began constructing the memorial, my mission was to humanize the numbers and offer hope to a community that was hurting like me," Davis said. "I wanted people who had not experienced a loss like this to see our loved ones as individuals, not just a statistic. Five years later, our mission remains just as important."

This year’s memorial includes handcrafted pillars donated by Adam and Alicia Rico, organizers of the 'Say Their Name' memorial initiative. These pillars, which once bore the names and faces of figures such as George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Martin Luther King Jr., have now been repurposed to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Among the names displayed are Mary Castro, who loved celebrating her birthday with a tiara, and Bobby McCoskey, a kindhearted man who enjoyed ringing the Salvation Army bell.

For the families of those honored, the memorial is a deeply personal way to ensure their loved ones are never forgotten.

"On April 29, 2020, I lost my extra-special brother Bobby to COVID-19," said Debra McCoskey-Reisert. "He had an intellectual disability, yet his heart was filled with kindness and generosity. Then, on August 6, 2022, I lost my mom to the same virus. The world may want to move on, but we will never forget those who were stolen from us."

Maria Suarez, whose husband passed away in 2021, echoed that sentiment.

"My love, Michael Eddie Suarez, battled COVID-19 for four weeks before losing his fight on January 17, 2021. He was hardworking and kind and had a smile that could light up a room. I want to ensure his name is remembered—because he was more than a number."

The "More Than a Number" memorial is open to the public from March 4 to March 31 at the Irving Archives and Museum, located at 801 West Irving Blvd. in Irving.