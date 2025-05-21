Memorial Day Weekend forecast: Storm chances return

The unofficial start to summer will bring hot, humid, breezy conditions and a chance for storms.

Highs will climb into the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday with high humidity. Feels-like values will soar to near 100.

While the holiday weekend will start off dry, rain and storm chances return late Sunday into Monday. Some of these storms could turn severe, bringing large hail and high winds. Those with outdoor plans will need to be weather aware.

Cooler temperatures arrive on Memorial Day Monday, with additional showers and storms possible.

