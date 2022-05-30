Memorial Day Events Happening Around North Texas Today

Memorial Day, formerly known as Decoration Day, is a time to commemorate men and women who died while serving in the military, as well as thank people who serve or have served in the nation's armed forces.

Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of summer and throughout the metroplex, you and your family can celebrate this national holiday by attending some of the many concerts, memorials and festivals that North Texas has to offer.

Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery

The Department of Veterans Affairs Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, including music, a choir, a cannon salute and missing man formation flyover. This will be the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the DFW National Cemetery since 2019. It begins at 11 a.m. Free shuttle service will be available from The Potter's House, 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The last shuttle will leave promptly at 10:30 a.m.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dallas

The Carry the Load Memorial Day march began in 2011 in Dallas, and provides an active way to connect Americans to the sacrifices made daily by the military, veterans, first responders and their families. People are invited to attend Monday's events at Reverchon Park beginning at 11:45 a.m. and continuing through 1:30 p.m. to walk and take part in the closing ceremony, a storyboard procession and other tributes.

Funds raised through Carry The Load assist with the many challenges facing our military, veterans, first responders and their families. To learn more about Carry The Load and contribute to the cause, click here.

Dallas

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will perform a selection of patriotic tunes and other popular favorites during a concert at Flagpole Hill Park at 8:15 p.m. The event is free to the public.

Fort Worth

One of the nation's oldest and largest continually-held Memorial Day services will continue its 93-year history of honor with a public service at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. The one-hour service will begin promptly at a new start time of 10:00 a.m. on Memorial Day, May 30th, and last one hour. The service, with the theme “One Day. One Hour. To Remember” will begin with a memorable flyover salute, patriotic music, speeches, the ceremonial placing of the wreaths, 21 gun salute and the playing of “Taps.”

Fort Worth

The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, General James J. Byrne Camp No. 1, Fort Worth, Texas, will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. at the Grand Army of the Republic monument in Oakwood Cemetery. Members of Camp No. 1 will fire a salute with their Civil War rifles and “Taps” will be played. The public is invited to the ceremony.

DeSoto

DeSoto's Veterans Affairs Committee will host a Memorial Day Observance from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at DeSoto's Military Monument, located on the grounds of Nance Farm. The public is invited. There will be speeches, poetry, a wreath-laying and more ending with “Taps.”

Flower Mound

Flower Mound Parks and Recreation invites the community to join together to remember the fallen in a free event featuring speakers, patriotic music and more. The free event begins at 9 a.m. at the Flower Mound Senior Center.

Granbury

Granbury will be closing out a weekend of celebrations with Honoring Hometown Heroes – Remembrance & Honor program closing ceremony at the familiar flag field on Highway 377 at 2p.m. Instead of saying "Happy Memorial Day" we want people to say, "We will remember, We will remember… ALWAYS!" to help focus on service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the country and the community. The closing ceremony features speeches, music, a riderless horse, a flyover and finale parachute jump.

Grand Prairie

The City of Grand Prairie Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial. The event is free to the public and will be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page.

Mesquite

The City of Mesquite will host a Memorial Day Service at the Mesquite Veterans Memorial. The brief program will honor the men and women who died while serving in the United States military. The program will begin at 2:55 p.m. to coincide with the National Moment of Remembrance. Attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 2:30 p.m. to allow time to park and enter the memorial area. The service will include remarks by Mayor Daniel Aléman and a reading of the names of those from Mesquite who gave the ultimate sacrifice that have been honored at the memorial, followed by the playing of "Taps."

The Colony

Memorial Day at Grandscape features a day of education, entertainment and more. American Legion Post 21 will present a honor and remembrance ceremony, there will be a WWI Mobile Museum pop-up experience with real-life artifacts from the war. There will be live music throughout the day and an "Honor and Remember" chalk wall. The free event begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m.