Memorabilia From 60's TV Show ‘The Munsters' Hits Auction Block

It's a timeless TV classic that never goes out of style. "The Munsters" was a hit TV show back in the 60's and still has a large following today. In fact, a collection of memorabilia from the show is about to hit the auction block. We met up with Heritage Auction Galleries at the replica Munster Mansion in Waxahachie. In this gallery, you can take a look at the auction items, plus get a glimpse inside the iconic mansion.
The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Butch Patrick “Eddie Munster” signature costume and extra coat from The Munsters (CBS, 1964-1966).
Yvonne De Carlo iconic “Lily Munster” Vampire Batwing Dress from The Munsters (CBS TV, 1964-1966).
Butch Patrick “Eddie Munster” purple velvet costume from Munster, Go Home! (Universal, 1966).
Some of the items up for auction at the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Original The Munsters Magazine Cover Art for Monster World #2 and Famous Monsters of Filmland #209 by Vic Prezio
Original “Herman Munster” Magazine Cover Painting for Famous Monsters of Filmland
Grandpa’s Electric Chair inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Original The Munsters Doorknob from the “1313 Mockingbird Lane” Set (CBS, 1964-1966).
Original The Munsters “Frankenstein” Electrical Switch Plate from the “1313 Mockingbird Lane” Set (CBS, 1964-1966).
The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Front Door of the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The entry way of the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The entry way of the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The Coffin Phone Booth inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The living room inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Herman Munster at the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The doorway to the dungeon inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The harp in the living room of the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The Dining Room inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The Dining Room inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Lili Munster in the kitchen of the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Lili Munster in the kitchen of the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
A butler inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The Munster Mansion Homeowner’s memorabilia room
The Munster Mansion Homeowner’s memorabilia room
A closet inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
A TV inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas that was playing the original show “The Munsters”
The rotating Suit of Armor inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
The rotating Suit of Armor inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Lili & Herman’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Lili & Herman’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Lili & Herman’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas
Marilyn Munster’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Marilyn Munster’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Marilyn Munster’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Phone inside Grandpa’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Grandpa’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Grandpa’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Grandpa’s bedroom inside the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Eddie Munsters Bedroom at the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Eddie Munsters Bedroom at the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Eddie Munsters Bedroom at the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Eddie Munsters Bedroom at the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.
Eddie Munsters Bedroom at the Munster Mansion in Waxahachie, Texas.