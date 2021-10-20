Memorabilia From 60's TV Show ‘The Munsters' Hits Auction Block

It's a timeless TV classic that never goes out of style. "The Munsters" was a hit TV show back in the 60's and still has a large following today. In fact, a collection of memorabilia from the show is about to hit the auction block. We met up with Heritage Auction Galleries at the replica Munster Mansion in Waxahachie. In this gallery, you can take a look at the auction items, plus get a glimpse inside the iconic mansion.