Melissa man indicted on charges of recording college student in her bedroom

A 55-year-old man from Melissa accused of surreptitiously recording a college student who was renting a room in his house has been indicted by a Collin County grand jury.

According to court documents obtained by NBC 5, in September 2022 two women who were completing student-teacher internships rented bedrooms across the hall from each other on the second floor of a married couple's home.

One of the students was also married and during one of her husband's visits, he spotted a camera hidden between items on a shelf. The couple continued moving items between her room and their car, but when they returned to the room the camera had been removed.

The renter and her husband, along with the other tenant, filed a complaint with the Melissa Police on Oct. 14, 2022.

According to an arrest warrant, during an interview with detectives, the homeowner told police he bought the camera on Amazon and watched the feed at least 15 times. He said he saw the woman nude on at least five occasions and put the camera in her room and in the other woman's room because he found her attractive.

Police said the homeowner showed investigators the application he used to watch the video, which showed over 11 hours of battery usage in the preceding 10 days.

Both of the renters and the renter's husband told police that they had all changed clothes in their rooms at some point since they moved in on Sept. 6, 2022.

The homeowner wrote an apology letter to the victim saying, "In time, I hope you can forgive me. I will be spending the rest of my life trying to get back on the narrow path, with the help of counseling and the Lord, I will do my best."

According to the search warrant, the homeowner's wife also sent a group text to both of the renters saying her husband confessed to her what he'd done and had apologized.

The man was arrested on Oct. 17, 2022, and was indicted on June 8. It's not clear when his case will go to trial. The charge of invasive visual recording is a state jail felony. If convicted, the man could face up to two years in state prison and a $10,000 fine.