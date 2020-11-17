Mega Mobile Pantry Again Draws Thousands for Food Donations

Another week, another line that stretched on for miles at the latest Mega Mobile Market, a major food donation event put on by Harvesting in Mansfield in partnership with Tarrant Area Food Bank.

North Texas families can drive up -- no questions asked -- and volunteers load 100 pounds of high-quality produce, meat, dairy and groceries into their trunks.

“The need for us has grown by 300%,” said Lisa Richardson, Associate Executive Director of Harvesting in Mansfield. “In March we started with about 1,800 families that we would service on a monthly basis. And we’re at 5,000 families now, which is 20,000 individuals.”

Richardson said she believes many of those seeking food assistance during the pandemic are doing so for the first time because they have either lost their jobs or lost hours on the job since the spring.