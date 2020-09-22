Meeting Tuesday to Address Possible Second Entrance to Love Field

A virtual public meeting is set for Tuesday evening so people can weigh in on a proposal to build a second, alternate entrance to Dallas Love Field.

Currently, the only entrance to the airport is on its south side, at the intersection of Mockingbird Lane and Cedar Springs Road, which becomes Herb Kelleher Way as it enters the airport property.

An estimated 80,000 vehicles travel through the intersection of Mockingbird and Herb Kelleher Way every day, according to information released by the airport. At its daily peak, the intersection is rated an F for Level of Service, the worst rating possible, which means most vehicles are forced to sit through multiple light cycles.

The traffic concern contributes to a safety concern, according to representatives of the airport. The concern is that an incident at the intersection would hinder the ability of emergency service personnel from getting to the airport.

Dallas Love Field is the nation's busiest medium-hub airport, and the busiest airport in the country with only one public entrance, according to information provided by the airport.

An initial list of 11 possible sites for a second entrance to Love Field has since been whittled down to five preferred locations, three of which are on the north side of the airport and would have some level of impact on Bachman Lake and Bachman Lake Park.

Last week, the Dallas Parks Board met and discussed some of these options, with many board members expressing their opposition to the possibility.

“With all due respect, this board is never going to support any of those options,” said Calvert Collins-Bratton, chair of the parks board.

All community members are encouraged to attend the meeting Tuesday, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., to learn about the project directly from Love Field team members.

The airport is also requesting that customers and residents to provide feedback about the project through an online public input survey.

The survey is available in English and in Spanish.