Meet Sheriff, the Texas horse who goes to bars

A man's love for the show Yellowstone led to him wanting to learn to ride horses, and now they're making their rounds at local spots, including in Deep Ellum and Lower Greenville.

“I just thought it looked cool and told some friends I was going to get one,” Michael Duncan said.

Three weeks later, he made his purchase for $3,000.

"He was a carriage horse at the Fort Worth Stockyards. He pulled the carriages around there. So, he was kind of used to big crowds."

Duncan found Jack, whom he renamed after his favorite football player, Peyton Manning, and they became fast friends.

"Sheriff was the nickname for my favorite football player, Peyton Manning. I used to watch all his college games," Duncan said.

Now Sheriff and Duncan wander into bars, restaurants, and even Walmarts together.

Duncan had never even sat on a horse before he bought Sheriff. Now, he has had Sheriff for nearly two years.

"The lady that handled him at the Stockyards ended up coming out to the ranch where I was keeping my horse at first, and she would teach me little things,” Duncan said “He's the closest thing I've ever had. He's my best friend."

Although he is underage, the 19-year-old horse goes everywhere with Duncan, including the bars.

“I do have a fake I.D. that says he's 21,” Duncan said. “So, he can go to the bars.

Together, they have been to over 100 places.

“Mostly bars and sports bars and patios and some restaurants. He's been in four or five-star hotels,” Duncan said. “I've never walked in without permission. Most of the time we go to areas like, Greenville Avenue or Stockyards, Deep Ellum.”

While some may think bringing a horse inside a bar will stir up trouble, it is legal in the State of Texas. Duncan said the horse is used to big crowds and has never been spooked or stressed.

“He's walking around with one person on him and usually an air-conditioned environment getting treats all day,” Duncan said. “We take a bag of treats, a bag of carrots and apples and stuff with us every time… If a night gets late, and he's been out for 5 hours, he’ll start pushing people away with his head.”

The horse’s calm demeanor has made him the “mane man” at bars.

“I’ve been offered over $50,000 for him now and $20,000 a bunch of times," Duncan said.

However, Duncan has rejected the offer to continue barhopping with this best friend. The pair doesn't make appearances for money, but they are happy to show up when asked.

“When people message me and it's a fun place, we'll just come hit different areas every week,” Duncan said.

To follow along Sheriff’s and Duncan’s adventures, click here.