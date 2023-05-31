Glen Rose

Meet Maple! Fossil Rim Giraffe Calf Gets Her Name

The name "Maple" won in an almost neck-and-neck race.

By Deborah Ferguson

Fossil Rim Wildlife Center

From this day forward, the nameless giraffe calf at Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose will be called Maple.

The calf was born on April 23, and the conservation facility wanted the public to choose her name.

Maple won out over Mimosa and Kamaria. It's a nod to the brown patches that look like leaves on a maple tree. In a post on Facebook, Fossil Rim says it was a very close race.

The name "Maple" received 963 votes, "Kamaria" received 954 votes, and "Mimosa" received 904 votes.

Maple and three other baby girl giraffes born since March can all be seen on a public tour or a self-guided drive.

