MedStar Treated More Than 300 Flu Cases in January

The number of Influenza-like illness cases is 18% higher than last year

By Hannah Jones

MedStar crews treated a record number of patients with influenza-like illnesses during January 2020.

According to MedStar, 323 patients were treated for flu-like illnesses and 94% of the patients required transport to area hospitals.

MedStar reports that a record-breaking number of patients were treated for flu-like illnesses during January.

With an average of 10.4 patients treated per day, the number of flu-like illness cases is up 41% from December 2019 and 52% from January of last year.

Overall, influenza-like illness cases are 18% higher than last year and represented 2.3% of MedStar's overall response volume in January 2020.

MedStar provides EMS services to 436 square miles including Fort Worth and 14 surrounding cities. More information about MedStar's services can be found at MedStar911.com.

