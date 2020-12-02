MedStar, Texas Health Resources Donate Ambulance to Fort Worth Sister City in Mexico

MedStar and Texas Health Resources are donating state-of-the-art emergency medical services equipment to the city of Toluca in Mexico.

Toluca, the fifth-largest city in Mexico and home to 750,000 residents, has a partnership with Fort Worth Sister Cities International.

Toluca officials informed Fort Worth Sister Cities International that they were having challenges with reliable ambulance vehicles for their fire department.

Fort Worth Sister Cities approached MedStar about the possibility of donating a surplus ambulance to the City of Toluca Fire Department.

According to MedStar, the public board agreed to donate a 2016 Chevy Trauma Hawk Type III ambulance to the Municipality of Toluca, which will be added to its current fleet.

"We've been informed that the ambulance will be the newest model in the Toluca fleet," Florence Salazar Bruner, Chair of the Toluca committee, said. "The Covid-19 pandemic has presented Toluca with hardships in their medical community. "We are honored that we can help them during this crisis. We are standing by and ready to assist our brothers and sisters in Toluca."

Texas Health Resources, a partner of Fort Worth Sister Cities International, also arranged for 7,300 N95 masks to be donated to Toluca, MedStar said.

Daniel Gomez of the Toluca Fire Department picked up the donated ambulance and supplies during a ceremony on Wednesday in the east parking lot of MedStar's headquarters in Fort Worth.