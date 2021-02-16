MedStar Sets Record for Calls for Help Monday

First responders for MedStar were called to a record number of emergencies Monday as North Texans faced power outages and hypothermia during a fierce winter storm.

MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadski said there were a total of 570 calls for ambulances on Monday -- a rate not seen since the Super Bowl Sunday of 2011 total of 561.

Dispatchers received an average of 24 calls every hour -- double the typical average of 12-15 calls per hour, Zavadski said.

Hypothermia is becoming a significant concern for health care workers, though this storm is unique, Zavadski said in a phone interview Tuesday morning on NBC 5 Today.

"Typically we see these hypothermia cases in people who are outside," he said. "What was interesting about yesterday is many of these people were home and haven't had power for hours and were beginning to suffer from hypothermia in their own residence because they were unable to heat their home. So, it's becoming a significant issue."

MedStar's ambulances responded to 44 calls for hypothermia, with 27 of those patients were taken to hospitals, Zavadski said.

MedStar saw a total of 82 emergency calls related to power outages, with many patients unable to power medical equipment.

More statistics from Monday include:

Zavadski said there was total of 12 motor vehicle crashes reported Monday.