MedStar Seeking Special Kids For Trick or Treat Event

The nomination deadline is Monday, October 18th

By NBC DFW Staff

Halloween is coming up and not everyone is physically able to go trick-or-treating without needing medical assistance.

Do you know a child who would like to go out on Halloween, but will need that support?

For the ninth year, MedStar is offering to take one or two children out to celebrate in a special neighborhood through a program designed for kids who might not normally be able to go trick-or-treating due to medical restrictions.

The child will get a chance to be picked up at home, and brought to a specially selected neighborhood in a fully decorated MedStar ambulance.

MedStar will escort the child and their family through a specially selected neighborhood on one of their stretchers, with full medical support, until their goody bag is full!

To nominate a child for this event, contact Matt Zavadsky at MZavadsky@medstar911.org or by phone at 817-991-4487. 

The deadline to nominate is Monday, Oct. 18.

