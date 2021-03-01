MedStar

MedStar Releases Response Totals From Week of Winter Storm

MedStar has announced the response summary for the week of the winter storm, calling it "a week to remember."

During the week of Feb. 14, MedStar responded to 3,484 incidents, averaging approximately 21 responses per hour.

According to MedStar, the typical average number of responses per hour is 12 to 15.

MedStar responded to 105 medical incidents relating to power outages.

During the week of the storm, MedStar transported 2,629 patients to local hospitals.

Of the 211 suspected hypothermia calls MedStar received, 168 patients were assessed and 121 were transported to hospitals.

MedStar also received 33 carbon monoxide suspected calls during the week of Feb. 14. Of those 33 calls, 24 patients were assessed and 14 were transported to hospitals.

