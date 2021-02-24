MedStar Paramedic Given a New Car for His Heroic Actions During Massive Fort Worth Pileup

A MedStar paramedic is getting a new car in honor of his heroic actions during the massive Fort Worth pileup on Thursday, Feb. 11.

Trey McDaniel was on his way to work when he was caught up in the pileup on Interstate 35W as more than 130 vehicles slid on sheets of ice caused by overnight sleet.

McDaniel was injured during the crash, but he crawled out of his wrecked vehicle and began doing what first responders do - treating victims.

His 2011 Toyota FJ was totaled during the pileup.

Toyota Motor North America will recognize McDaniel's selfless actions by presenting him with a brand new 2021 Toyota 4 Runner TRD Pro on Thursday.

Toyota and MedStar executives will be present at the event, which will take place at Texas Toyota of Grapevine at 11 a.m.

At least six people died and dozens more were injured in the pileup on Feb. 11, which was dubbed a "mass casualty incident" by firefighters.