Fort Worth’s Medstar ambulance service has a new tool to use in mass casualty emergencies.

It’s called an ambus – for ambulance bus.

The bus holds 22 patients at a time and is decked out with the latest technology.

The Texas Department of State Health Services paid $980,000 for the vehicle and Medstar agreed to use it across Texas in situations ranging from winter storms to hurricanes.

"The decision on when to role the Ambus comes down to intel, or information from the folks on the scene, what role they want it to play or what problem needs to be fixed,” said Jason Weimer, Medstar’s assistant operations manager.

Medstar’s aging 10-year-old ambus is headed to Amarillo.