MedStar, Emergency Services Warn About Kids in Hot Cars in the Summer Heat

MedStar and area emergency services held a demonstration in Fort Worth Friday afternoon about the risk of kids in hot cars.

The demonstration, which provided instructions about getting kids out of locked cars and infant CPR, was held as the summer heat contributes to the kids in hot cars hazard.

According to MedStar, crews have responded to two incidents so far this year where a child was left in a hot car in Texas.

Texas is the state with the most child deaths in hot cars between 1991 and 2019, and seven of the 53 deaths of children in hot cars in 2019 were in Texas.

Even the best of parents and caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby or child in a car, MedStar said. Here are some tips from MedStar to help keep kids safe: