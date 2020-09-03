Tarrant County College

MedStar Donates Ambulance to Tarrant County College EMS Program

MedStar will donate an ambulance to Tarrant County College's Northeast location to support the community college's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program, the not-for-profit healthcare organization announced Thursday.

Bryan Erickson, the interim program director for the EMS program at TCC, said the ambulance will allow students to prepare in a realistic environment.

"Many graduates of TCC's EMS training program find EMS careers with North Texas EMS agencies, including MedStar," said MedStar CEO Doug Hooten. "We are committed to the success of the program and its students, and know that donating one of our ambulances to TCC for the students to train in will help prepare them for the challenges they will face with things like starting IVs while bouncing along on I-35 en route to a hospital."

The donated ambulance will replace a much older ambulance that was recently retired due to age, Erickson said.

For more information about the EMS program at Tarrant County College, you can visit their website here.

