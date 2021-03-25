Medical Students Helping Community Register for Vaccines

Some medical students in Fort Worth are getting real-world experience by signing people up to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The students are registering people at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in the Stop Six neighborhood, where they're also giving vaccines.

The students are from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

They're volunteering to help people who don't have internet access or who are having trouble registering.

"Oh it's awesome. The more people that get vaccinated, the better. It's so exciting to see this rolling out and being a part of it too," said Megan Dole with Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The effort will continue for at least the next few weeks at different locations.