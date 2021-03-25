Fort Worth

Medical Students Helping Community Register for Vaccines

By Scott Gordon

Some medical students in Fort Worth are getting real-world experience by signing people up to get COVID-19 vaccines.
NBC 5

Some medical students in Fort Worth are getting real-world experience by signing people up to get COVID-19 vaccines.

The students are registering people at the Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church in the Stop Six neighborhood, where they're also giving vaccines.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The students are from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Benbrook 36 mins ago

Search Continues for 18-Year-Old Last Seen Kayaking at Benbrook Lake

They're volunteering to help people who don't have internet access or who are having trouble registering.

"Oh it's awesome. The more people that get vaccinated, the better. It's so exciting to see this rolling out and being a part of it too," said Megan Dole with Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.

The effort will continue for at least the next few weeks at different locations.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthCOVID-19 vaccinesvaccine registrationTexas College of Osteopathic Medicine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us