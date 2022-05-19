Medical City Security Guard Delivers Baby in Elevator

A security guard at Medical City Dallas is being praised for his quick thinking after delivering a baby in an elevator. It happened on Mother’s Day and the moments were captured on hospital surveillance cameras.

When the contractions started, Betzabeth Perez and her partner Adolfo Soto rushed to Medical City Dallas. They pulled into the nearest hospital entrance, and it didn’t take long for security guard Eli Davila to realize a baby was on the way.

Davila wheeled Perez inside, and as they approached the elevators, she was seen on camera visibly uncomfortable leaning sideways in the wheelchair. Davila is then seen rolling Perez onto an elevator.

By the time the doors open again on a different floor, Perez is holding a healthy baby girl in her arms. The baby was named Mia.

Medical City’s CEO has this to say about the guard’s quick action.

"Eli's quick assessment and willingness to help a patient in need takes 'other duties as assigned' to a new level and speaks to our colleague’s commitment to delivering excellent care,” said CEO of Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas Jay DeVenny.

Perez and baby Mia are thriving after a Mother’s Day she’s sure to remember.

Davila has two adult children of his own and said he feels like he now has a third.

“I want to be part of the baby’s life, and celebrate Mother’s Day and birthdays, coming along as she grows,” he said. “Seems to me like she’s going to be another one of my kids.”