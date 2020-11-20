Medical City Healthcare Joins Top U.S. Hospitals to Encourage Americans to #MaskUp

Medical City Healthcare, part of HCA Healthcare, has joined 100 of the nation's top health care systems with an urgent plea for all Americans to #MaskUp.

According to Medical City Healthcare, wearing a mask or face covering is the best chance at slowing the surging COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of health care systems encouraging Americans to #MaskUp represents thousands of hospitals in communities across the U.S.

Medical City Healthcare said that more than 11.5 million Americans have tested positive for the virus, with one million testing positive in the past week, leading to nearly 250,000 deaths.

Hospital leaders are concerned that healthcare facilities will be overwhelmed if the nation stays on its current course as shortages of healthy caregivers will make it difficult to handle an increasing number of patients, Medical City Healthcare said.

According to Medical City Healthcare, as North Texans and the world await the release of a vaccine, health systems are urging the public to remain vigilant, take precautions, and follow public health orders.

A public service message will run in The New York Times, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times, which reads, "As the top nationally-ranked hospitals, we know it's tough that we all need to do our part and keep wearing masks. But, here's what we also know: The science has not changed. Masks slow the spread of COVID-19. So, please join us as we all embrace this simple ask: Wear. Care. Share with #MaskUp. Together, wearing is caring. And together, we are saving lives."

The public service effort will also include messages on digital platforms, social media, online information, links to vital health resources, and more, Medical City Healthcare said.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recent studies have shown masks and face coverings successfully limit spread of COVID-19.

Wearing a mask protects the wearer against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates, and it prevents exposure of those around the wearer, the CDC said.

The CDC also suggests that everyone minimize the number of non-household contacts, practice social distancing by staying six feet away from others, and limit the amount of time spent around others, especially while indoors and in poorly ventilated areas.