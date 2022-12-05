Sunday night marked 'Salute to Service' at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which gave a special tribute to military men and women.

During halftime at the Cowboys game vs. the Colts, 17 Medal of Honor recipients were recognized for their bravery.

"There are 64 living medal of honor recipients out of 3,500 that have ever been awarded, tonight we have 17 of them here in the building," said Chris Cassidy, President of the National Medal of Honor Museum.

One of those recipients included Florent Groberg, an Army Veteran who served as a captain during the War in Afghanistan. He was honored with the nation's most prestigious medal for using his body as a shield to physically push away a suicide bomber from his fellow troops.

He, alongside other recipients, was recognized during halftime.

"As a service member as a veteran the recognition is always a little uncomfortable, but it's an honor, it's humbling," said Groberg.

But, he said Sunday's national stage was a good time to bring awareness of the sacrifices those who wear the uniform make.

“It’s humbling, it’s incredible, but really for us it’s an opportunity for people to understand the consequences at times of what wearing a uniform and going to war means," said Groberg.

His story and the 3,511 brave recipients since the Civil War, will be displayed in the National Medal of Honor Museum which broke ground in the Spring.

"The National Medal of Honor Museum is being built here in Arlington, Texas, but it’s a national museum for all Americans to enjoy," said Cassidy. “It’s just amazing to have this spotlight on the museum.”

The Museum, which will be built in Arlington at the corner of AT&T Way and Nolan Ryan Expressway, is expected to be open in 2024. It will have permanent and rotating exhibits.

"Every one of those stories is so inspirational, I encourage folks just to read a few chapters or a few paragraphs on a Medal of Honor citation, it blows you away and you’re really proud to be an American when you read those," said Cassidy.