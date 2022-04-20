Medal of Honor Motorcade to Travel Through North Texas Escorting National Heroes

Texas Sky Ranger is live over North Texas to follow the motorcade. Live video will appear in the player above.

North Texas law enforcement agencies and fire departments are participating in the 14th annual Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Motorcade Wednesday.

The recipients will fly into DFW International Airport, and the motorcade will take them to their destination in Gainesville.

The Patriot Guard Riders and many others from law enforcement lined up hours ahead to escort the Congressional Medal Of Honor Recipients to Gainsville.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The city of Gainesville hosts a yearly event recognizing these heroes with a parade, dinner and other special events.