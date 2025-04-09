Watch: Medal of Honor motorcade escorts national heroes to annual Gainesville event

Hundreds of motorcycle riders are expected to take part Wednesday in the massive annual motorcade escorting Congressional Medal of Honor recipients from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport to Gainesville.

Gainesville hosts an annual event recognizing national heroes with a parade, dinner, and other special events. This year, the event will also include the National Medal of Honor Museum, which opened earlier this year in Arlington.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Medal of Honor recipients are often joined by a motorcade of hundreds of motorcycle riders, including the Patriot Guard Riders and members of law enforcement, many of whom began lining up near Amon Carter Boulevard and Texas 183 hours before the motorcade begins.

The motorcade of veterans and civilians leaves the south side of DFW Airport at about 4 p.m. From there, it will travel about 60 miles to Gainesville along highways 183, 360, 114, and 121.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Congressional Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious military decoration in the United States and is the only one worn around the neck. It is awarded for valor in action against an enemy by the president, in the name of Congress, and has only been bestowed upon a little more than 3,500 people.

The National Medal of Honor Museum, which is dedicated to sharing the stories of the service members who received the honor, opened earlier this year in Arlington's Entertainment District.