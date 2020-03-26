Medal of Honor Day Goes Virtual Due to Social Distancing Needs

Arlington will soon be the new home of the National Medal of Honor Museum and one day, hundreds will gather at the new location to commemorate Medal of Honor Day.

But, because of national concerns surrounding COVID-19, this year’s commemorations had to be scaled back.

“Though circumstances seem to be changing daily, one thing remains the same: our commitment to inspire America,” said Joe Daniels, National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) President and CEO.

Wednesday was Medal of Honor Day and because of the unique challenges of social distancing, NMOHMF launched the inaugural Moment of Honor which called on Americans to use technology to join in showing their gratitude to Medal of Honor recipients.

Around the nation, people were asked to watch a video about the recipients and take a moment to quietly reflect on the bravery of those recipients. All were also asked to show their support on social media with patriotic pictures using hashtags #MedalOfHonor, #MedalOfHonorDay, #MOH325, #MomentOfHonor.

After the national health crisis has passed, in the years to come, people will be able to gather in Arlington for Medal of Honor Day to show their gratitude. The new museum in Arlington is set to open in 2024.