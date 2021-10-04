Med-Star to Host Halloween Event for Kids With Medical Needs

Do you know any kids who want to go trick or treating this Halloween, but need medical support to do so?

Med-star wants to help.

It's hosting a special program for the eighth year in a row.

Crews will take one or two children, and their families, out for Halloween in a Fort Worth neighborhood in a decorated ambulance.

Kids will get full medical support until their goodie bag is full.

Nominations will be accepted through Monday, October 18.

To nominate a child for this event, contact Matt Zavadsky at MZavadsky@medstar911.org or by phone at 817-991-4487.