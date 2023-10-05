DART

Mechanical failure causes DART train to derail in Richardson

By NBCDFW Staff

DART

Emergency crews and DART Rail Operations workers responded in Richardson Thursday evening after a train derailed near Galatyn Park Station.

According to DART, a Red Line train heading southbound experienced a mechanical failure and derailed around 7 p.m.

The overhead catenary lines were damaged as a result of the crash. No injuries have been reported.

DART said it will have a shuttle bus for passengers between Arapaho Center Station and CityLine Bush Station as crews work to assess the damage and make repairs.

