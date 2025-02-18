Meals on Wheels Tarrant County considering staff and volunteer safety during Arctic cold front

The frigid temperatures have arrived, and freezing drizzle has begun to accumulate in some areas of North Texas, raising concerns over possible ice on bridges and overpasses.

The conditions could affect critical services in the area including Meals on Wheel of Tarrant County.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the nonprofit has not made a final decision for its Wednesday operations. However, in a proactive measure, they implemented adjustments to ensure clients have something to eat.

“We have been delivering shelf stable meals with all of our regular meals today the event that we do have to close because of the weather,” Philip Gonzalez, marketing and communications manager for Meals on Wheels Tarrant County said.

According to Gonzalez, the organization considers a variety of safety aspects before deciding on whether to cancel the daily delivery of their 4,700 meals.

“Our kitchen staff usually gets in around 4 a.m.,” Gonzalez said. “You're looking at roads that probably haven't been traveled on if they are icy. So again, it can present a pretty difficult situation sometimes.”

Volunteer safety, Gonzalez said, is also at the forefront during winter weather events.

“Our volunteers are the ones who deliver the meals. So if, you know, sidewalks are icy, stairs leading up to the person's house client's house, (are icy), we have to make sure that our (volunteers) are safe as well,” Gonzalez said.

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County said their team will continue to monitor road conditions throughout the next 48 hours as the dangerous cold pushes through the region.