Meals On Wheels Of Tarrant County Teams Up With Texas Rangers Players to Help Local Seniors

Texas Rangers Bench Coach Don Wakamatsu and players Shin-Soo Choo and Jose Trevino are teaming up with Meals on Wheels to make personal deliveries to local seniors in need on Tuesday.

Choo, Trevino, and Wakamatsu will help package gift bags of peanut butter and jelly for homebound seniors before following along with a Meals On Wheels volunteer to deliver the gifts to the front doors of seniors in the Haltom City area.

"Our clients have been more isolated than ever before due to COVID-19," Carla Jutson, President and CEO of Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County, said. "Seeing their local Texas Rangers not only raise the funds necessary to provide this generous gift but to take it one step further and actually come out to make this personal delivery, that will certainly be a home run in their book and in ours!"

The idea for the partnership began under the leadership of Don Wakamatsu, Rangers Bench Coach and founder of The WakWay Foundation in consultation with Enid Borden, CEO of The National Foundation to End Senior Hunger.

Over the summer, Wakamatsu, announcer Chuck Morgan, and Rangers players Shin-Soo Choo, Joey Gallo, Nick Solak, Taylor Hearn, Willie Calhoun, Darren Oliver, Jose Trevino worked with the Jelly Queen, Chef Donna Collins, to create personalized, limited edition jams.

The jams are available on WakWayFarm.store with a matching buy-one-gift-one gift pack.

Each pack contains an autographed jar of a Rangers player's jam, a jar of honey, and a jar of nut butter. For each pack purchased, a container of peanut butter and jelly is provided to a senior in need.