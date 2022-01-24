Meals on Wheels Hits Historic Milestone, 25 Million Meals Served

A parade marched through the streets of Northside Fort Worth Monday morning to celebrate Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County serving its 25 millionth meal.

The Fort Worth Police Dept., Tarrant County Sheriff's Posse, North Side High School marching band and drill team, Meals On Wheels staff and volunteers, community donors, the Fort Worth Fire Department and so many more all participated in the parade to celebrate the huge milestone.

At the end of the parade, one special Meals on Wheels client received the 25 millionth meal delivered by a meal delivery volunteer.

"Today we deliver our 25 millionth meal, but the significance goes beyond the food. This meal represents a growing need for neighborly compassion towards those in our community who are homebound, elderly, disabled or food-insecure. We are honored that the citizens of Tarrant County have entrusted us with the responsibility of caring for some of our most vulnerable, food-insecure and isolated neighbors," said Carla Jutson, President and CEO.

"We share this milestone of community service with every volunteer and donor who make our work possible, and we look forward to serving 25 million more meals in the years to come! Our program and the services we provide are proof that Tarrant County is a caring place to call home," Jutson added.

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County delivers approximately 1.7 million meals per year. On average, it delivers approximately 6,800 meals each weekday. Visit mealsonwheels.org.