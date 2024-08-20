Meals on Wheels Collin Co. needs volunteers in rural areas where seniors risk hunger in dangerous heat

Meals on Wheels Collin County combats hunger and isolation; volunteers also ensure the safety of their senior citizens and disabled clients from the dangerous summer heat.

Anna resident Teddy Barner can always count on Meals on Wheels Collin County, even on scorchers like Monday where temperatures hit 107 degrees.

Barner, 80, a retired Fort Worth teacher once thought Meals on Wheels helped those in need during the holidays.

It wasn’t until Barner had a medical procedure, that a friend who volunteers for the non-profit suggested she reach out to Meals on Wheels.

She has been very impressed to learn about all the good the organization does in the community and is eternally grateful.

“They have been a blessing to me, not only the meals which are very good, very healthy, but also the volunteers that bring the meals,” she said. “To anyone who lives by themselves, it’s nice to have somebody not check on your but if there’s an issue you know that they’re there.”

Volunteers with the non-profit deliver meals for elderly and disabled clients Monday through Friday.

They are often the only visitors these vulnerable residents receive for the day and are sometimes the first people to encounter seniors suffering of heat-related illnesses.

“ou know when someone’s sweaty dehydrated tired, if I see someone like that I take the initiative to be like are you ok is everything working inside,” said volunteer Douglas Garcia.

Meals on Wheels of Collin County, based in McKinney, is in desperate need of more volunteers like Garcia. 50 volunteers to be exact.

“We rely on our volunteers heavily to make sure they do well checks, making sure the seniors are ok,” said Cortina Jones, Meals on Wheels of Collin County’s volunteer services coordinator.

The non-profit’s 1000 Hearts, 1000 Hands Campaign is seeking 50 volunteers, specifically in rural areas where fewer resources can leave vulnerable seniors at higher risk.

Communities like: Anna, Melissa, Wylie, Princeton and Farmersville, said Jones.

“If we don’t have our volunteers, then this mission is not possible for us to deliver to our seniors,” said Jones.

Local companies have also stepped up to help seniors ‘beat the heat.’

According to Shanon Revels, marketing and communications manager for Meals on Wheels Collin County: Granite Properties generously donated fans for our seniors, providing immediate relief from the heat. -Toyota Motor North America donated $10,000 towards our heat exhaustion kits (handheld fans) which are being distributed to help seniors stay safe and cool during this intense weather. A team from Tomes Auto Group delivered AC units to us ensuring our seniors have access to cool environments.

All that’s needed now, is you.

“Our seniors need you and we can’t do this without volunteers,” said Jones.

For more information about how to volunteer, click here.