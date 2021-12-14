McKinney's Iconic Third Monday Trade Days Closing After This Weekend's Market

It is the end of an era in McKinney.

What's said to be the oldest business in the city -- dating back to the 1800s -- is about to close.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Few places have history as rich as Third Monday Trade Days in McKinney, and few people know that history like Darrell Lewis.

“You are standing on probably the most historic grounds in North Texas,” Lewis said.

The 18-acre piece of property is where the Kiowa tribe lived.

It’s where the tribe’s chief is buried and also where some of Collin County's first settlers are buried in Buckner Cemetery.

“This was the first county seat of Collin County,” Lewis said.

The market started in 1886 and was moved to the property along U.S. 380 west of U.S. 75 in the 1960s.

Lewis, a retired teacher, bought the business with his wife Karen in 1995.

“Every street sign out here is one of our oldest vendors,” Lewis said.

For one weekend a month, the day-trade market hosts crowds and hundreds of local vendors like Lori Brown.

“It’s 10 hours to put up and about six hours to take down,” Brown said.

But after decades of vendors setting up, selling, then breaking down, this weekend the market that's part of McKinney's fabric will close for good.

“It’s hard to put it in words because, this has been, since we retired from teaching, it’s been our main focus,” Lewis said.

Third Monday Trade Days may open three days a month, but for the Lewis family, it is a full-time job.

“It’s time for us to retire,” Lewis said. “I’ll be 78 this year and the other reason is the property offers the community a lot of benefits if it’s used daily.”

Vendors who sell everything from food and furniture to toys and jewelry hope customers follow them to other markets.

“I wish the very best for everyone and I hope that we're able to build new traditions,” Brown said.

Lewis plans to sell the property.

Good business at the market is dependent upon good weather, Lewis said.

He and vendors hope rain and cold don’t keep people from coming out this weekend, the market’s last weekend ever.