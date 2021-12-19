McKinney's Historic Third Monday Trade Days Comes to an End

For the more than 300 vendors who make up the fabric of Third Monday Trade Days in McKinney, this weekend marked the permanent end for one of the oldest weekend trade markets in North Texas.

It’s an iconic market with roots dating back to the 1800s.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

“It’s been a really good weekend for the last time, and being this cold,” said vendor Joe McKinney.

Joe McKinney said his grandfather started working at the historic market 70 years ago.

McKinney has worked here since he was 15 years old. He now works next to his daughters.

“It is going to be sad to miss all these people that I’ve seen all my life every month, once a month, for 50 years,” said McKinney.

Owner Karen Lewis and her husband have decided it’s time to retire.

“We both taught high school for 25 years. We’ve owned this for over 26 years. Physically and mentally, we’ve decided it’s probably time to stop,” said Lewis.

Plenty of "for sale" signs signaled the end of an era, and numerous people came out to visit the market one last time.

“It’s 37 degrees and we’re here. It’s the last day. We made a point to come out this weekend,” said customer Ashlea Thach.

Many of the vendors said they plan to continue their business at other markets in North Texas.

“All good things must come to an end. And, I guess this is the end. This definitely is the end,” said Lewis.